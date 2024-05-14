Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1873 F "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1873 F "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1873 F "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 1,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 450,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1873 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4380 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Frühwald (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (7)
  • Höhn (12)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (8)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (4)
  • Zöttl (1)
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 F at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 F at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 F at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 F at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 F at auction Frühwald - February 16, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date February 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 F at auction Frühwald - September 27, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date September 27, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 F at auction Zöttl - June 29, 2019
Seller Zöttl
Date June 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 F at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 F at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 F at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 F at auction Künker - September 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 F at auction Höhn - April 14, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date April 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 F at auction Höhn - November 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date November 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 F at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

