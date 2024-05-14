Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Pfennig 1873 F "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,11 g
- Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 450,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1873
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1873 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4380 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Frühwald (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (7)
- Höhn (12)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (8)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (4)
- Zöttl (1)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date February 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search