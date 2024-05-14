Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1873 E "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1873 E "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1873 E "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 1,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1873 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5974 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place October 11, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (7)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (13)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (1)
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 E at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
675 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 E at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
918 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 E at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 E at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 E at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 E at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 E at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 E at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 E at auction Höhn - October 27, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 E at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 E at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 E at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 E at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 E at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 E at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 E at auction Künker - July 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 4, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 E at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 E at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 E at auction WAG - June 9, 2013
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 E at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

