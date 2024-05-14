20 Pfennig 1873 E "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1873 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5974 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place October 11, 2012.

