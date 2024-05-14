Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Pfennig 1873 E "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,11 g
- Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1873
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1873 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5974 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place October 11, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
