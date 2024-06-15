20 Pfennig 1873 D "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1873 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2017 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (21) AU (16) XF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS65 (2) MS64 (3) MS63 (1) Service NGC (8)

Seller All companies

Aurea (2)

Busso Peus (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

FEYDEAU BOURSE (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (9)

Heritage (1)

Höhn (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (5)

Möller (2)

Numisor (3)

Rhenumis (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (5)

WAG (6)