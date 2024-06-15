Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1873 D "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1873 D "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1873 D "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 1,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,201,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1873 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2017 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 D at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 D at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 D at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 D at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 D at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 D at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 D at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 D at auction FEYDEAU BOURSE - February 18, 2022
Seller FEYDEAU BOURSE
Date February 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 D at auction Möller - November 15, 2021
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 D at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 D at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 D at auction Stack's - June 25, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 D at auction Aurea - December 12, 2019
Seller Aurea
Date December 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 D at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 D at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date April 7, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 D at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

