Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Pfennig 1873 D "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,11 g
- Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,201,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1873
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1873 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2017 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (2)
- Busso Peus (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- FEYDEAU BOURSE (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (9)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (5)
- Möller (2)
- Numisor (3)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (5)
- WAG (6)
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aurea
Date December 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
