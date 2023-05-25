Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Pfennig 1873 C "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,11 g
- Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 904,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1873
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1873 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3928 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
