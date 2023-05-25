Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1873 C "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1873 C "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1873 C "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 1,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 904,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1873 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3928 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Leu (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 C at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 C at auction Leu - December 6, 2022
Seller Leu
Date December 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 CHF
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 C at auction Höhn - July 23, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date July 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 C at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 C at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 C at auction WAG - March 15, 2015
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 C at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 C at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 C at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 C at auction Heritage - June 4, 2004
Seller Heritage
Date June 4, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 C at auction Künker - October 1, 2002
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

