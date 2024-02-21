20 Pfennig 1873 B "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1873 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3927 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition AU (7) XF (8) VF (3)