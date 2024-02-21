Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1873 B "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1873 B "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1873 B "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 1,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 664,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1873 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3927 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Katz (3)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Kroha - May 4, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date May 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Kroha - November 17, 2018
Seller Kroha
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Katz - December 21, 2017
Seller Katz
Date December 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 B at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Sonntag - December 10, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

