Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Pfennig 1873 A "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1873 A "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Pfennig 1873 A "Type 1873-1877" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 1,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,159,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1873 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1289 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place April 11, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Grün (7)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (6)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 A at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Aurea - May 23, 2019
Seller Aurea
Date May 23, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 A at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Teutoburger - September 11, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 20 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 14, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1873 All German coins German silver coins German coins 20 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search