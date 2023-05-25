20 Pfennig 1873 A "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1873 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1289 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place April 11, 2021.

