20 Pfennig 1873 A "Type 1873-1877" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,11 g
- Pure silver (0,0321 oz) 0,999 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,159,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1873
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Pfennig 1873 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1289 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place April 11, 2021.
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
