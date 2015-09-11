Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1904-1916 "Type 1904-1916". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1904-1916 "Type 1904-1916" Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1904-1916 "Type 1904-1916" Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1904-1916
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1904-1916 . Off-center strike. This copper coin from the times of German Empire

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Möller (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1904-1916 at auction Teutoburger - September 11, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1904-1916 at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1904-1916 at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

