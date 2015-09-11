Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1904-1916 "Type 1904-1916". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Off-center strike
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1904-1916
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1904-1916 . Off-center strike. This copper coin from the times of German Empire
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
