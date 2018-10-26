Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1873-1877 "Type 1873-1877". Incuse Error (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Incuse Error

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1873-1877
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1873-1877 . Incuse Error. This copper coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 2414 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place October 23, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Möller (2)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873-1877 at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873-1877 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873-1877 at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1873 All German coins German copper coins German coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search