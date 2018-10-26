Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1873-1877 "Type 1873-1877". Incuse Error (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Incuse Error
Specification
- Metal Copper
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1873-1877
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1873-1877 . Incuse Error. This copper coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 2414 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place October 23, 2018.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
