2 Pfennig 1873-1877 "Type 1873-1877". Incuse Error (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1873-1877 . Incuse Error. This copper coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 2414 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place October 23, 2018.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2)