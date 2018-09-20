2 Pfennig 1873-1877 "Type 1873-1877". Light weight (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1873-1877 . Light weight. This copper coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 4378 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 12, 2012.

Сondition AU (2) XF (2)