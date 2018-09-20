Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1873-1877 "Type 1873-1877". Light weight (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Light weight
Specification
- Metal Copper
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1873-1877
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1873-1877 . Light weight. This copper coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 4378 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 12, 2012.
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
