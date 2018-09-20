Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1873-1877 "Type 1873-1877". Light weight (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Light weight

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1873-1877 "Type 1873-1877" Light weight - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1873-1877 "Type 1873-1877" Light weight - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1873-1877
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1873-1877 . Light weight. This copper coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 4378 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 12, 2012.

Germany 2 Pfennig 1873-1877 at auction Künker - September 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873-1877 at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873-1877 at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873-1877 at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

