2 Pfennig 1873-1877 "Type 1873-1877". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1873-1877 . Off-center strike. This copper coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 6523 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (6)