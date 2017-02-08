Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1873-1877 "Type 1873-1877". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Off-center strike
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1873-1877
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1873-1877 . Off-center strike. This copper coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 6523 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Künker (3)
- Möller (2)
- Teutoburger (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search