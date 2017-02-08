Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1873-1877 "Type 1873-1877". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1873-1877 "Type 1873-1877" Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1873-1877 "Type 1873-1877" Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1873-1877
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1873-1877 . Off-center strike. This copper coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 6523 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Möller (2)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873-1877 at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873-1877 at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873-1877 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873-1877 at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873-1877 at auction Teutoburger - September 11, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873-1877 at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873-1877 at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873-1877 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873-1877 at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1873-1877 at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

