2 Pfennig 1916 J "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1916 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1537 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (1)