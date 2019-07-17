Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1916 J "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,33 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 531,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1916
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1916 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1537 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.
Seller Künker
Date July 17, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
