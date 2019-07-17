Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1916 J "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1916 J "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1916 J "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 531,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1916 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1537 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1916 J at auction Künker - July 17, 2019
Seller Künker
Date July 17, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1916 J at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1916 J at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1916 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1916 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1916 All German coins German copper coins German coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search