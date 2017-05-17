Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1916 G "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,33 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 397,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1916
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1916 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1520 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place December 10, 2023.
Сondition
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
