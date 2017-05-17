Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1916 G "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1916 G "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1916 G "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 397,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1916 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1520 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place December 10, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1916 G at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1916 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1916 G at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

