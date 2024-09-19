Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1916 F "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1916 F "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1916 F "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 651,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1916 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1528 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 11, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1916 F at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1916 F at auction HIRSCH - May 12, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
