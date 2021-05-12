Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1916 E "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1916 E "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1916 E "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 484,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1916 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2130 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (2)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1916 E at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
402 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1916 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
774 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1916 E at auction Höhn - August 31, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date August 31, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1916 E at auction Künker - February 13, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 13, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

