Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1916 E "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,33 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 484,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1916
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1916 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2130 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
774 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
