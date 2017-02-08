2 Pfennig 1915 F "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1915 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2128 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (2) Condition (slab) PF64 (1) RB (1) Service NGC (1)