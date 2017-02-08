Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1915 F "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1915 F "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1915 F "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 904,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1915 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2128 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 2 Pfennig 1915 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1915 F at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

