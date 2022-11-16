2 Pfennig 1915 E "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1915 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1779 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) RB (1) Service NGC (1)