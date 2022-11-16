Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1915 E "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,33 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 288,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1915
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1915 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1779 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
