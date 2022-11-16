Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1915 E "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1915 E "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1915 E "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 288,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1915 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1779 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Künker (2)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1915 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1915 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
523 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1915 E at auction Künker - October 22, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1915 E at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1915 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

