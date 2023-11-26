2 Pfennig 1915 A "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1915 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1493 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (4) No grade (3)