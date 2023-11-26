Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1915 A "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,33 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,897,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1915
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1915 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1493 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
