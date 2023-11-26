Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1915 A "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1915 A "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1915 A "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,897,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1915 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1493 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Russiancoin (3)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1915 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1915 A at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1915 A at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1915 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1915 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1915 A at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1915 A at auction Künker - July 14, 2016
Seller Künker
Date July 14, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

