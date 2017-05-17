Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1914 J "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,33 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 817,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1914
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1914 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 13147 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 219. Bidding took place January 8, 2004.
Сondition
