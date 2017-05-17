Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1914 J "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1914 J "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1914 J "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 817,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1914 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 13147 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 219. Bidding took place January 8, 2004.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1914 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1914 J at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
