Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1914 G "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1914 G "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1914 G "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 610,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1914 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1828 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1914 G at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
462 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1914 G at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
417 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1914 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

