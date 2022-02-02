Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1914 G "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,33 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 610,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1914
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1914 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1828 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Künker (1)
- Sonntag (1)
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
462 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
417 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search