Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1914 F "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,33 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 158,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1914
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1914 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 533 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
