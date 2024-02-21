Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1914 F "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1914 F "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1914 F "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 158,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1914 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 533 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1914 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1914 F at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1914 F at auction Kroha - May 4, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date May 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1914 F at auction Kroha - November 17, 2018
Seller Kroha
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1914 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1914 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1914 F at auction WAG - December 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1914 F at auction Höhn - December 8, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date December 8, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1914 F at auction Höhn - September 15, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price

