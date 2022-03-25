Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1914 E "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1914 E "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1914 E "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,201,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1914 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2126 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 390. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Möller (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1914 E at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
286 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1914 E at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1914 E at auction Künker - October 22, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition PF66 RB CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1914 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1914 E at auction WAG - December 8, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1914 E at auction WAG - July 7, 2013
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1914 E at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

