Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1913 J "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1913 J "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1913 J "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,254,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1913 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4418 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1913 J at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
418 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1913 J at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1913 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
352 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

