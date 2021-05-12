Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1913 G "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,33 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 741,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1913
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1913 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (4)
- Künker (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search