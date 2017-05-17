Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1913 F "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,33 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,602,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1913
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1913 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2124 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
