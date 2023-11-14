Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1913 E "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,33 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 413,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1913
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1913 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2123 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
298 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 18, 2016
Condition PF63 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
