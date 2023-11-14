Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1913 E "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1913 E "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1913 E "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 413,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1913 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2123 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1913 E at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1913 E at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
298 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1913 E at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1913 E at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1913 E at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1913 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1913 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1913 E at auction Auction World - July 18, 2016
Seller Auction World
Date July 18, 2016
Condition PF63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1913 E at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1913 E at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

