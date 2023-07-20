Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1912 J "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,33 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,605,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1912
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1912 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4417 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
418 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
