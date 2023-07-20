Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1912 J "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1912 J "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1912 J "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,605,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1912 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4417 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Russiancoin (6)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1912 J at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1912 J at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1912 J at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
418 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1912 J at auction Russiancoin - October 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1912 J at auction Russiancoin - August 19, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1912 J at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1912 J at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1912 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1912 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1912 J at auction Heritage - September 15, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2006
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

