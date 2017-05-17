2 Pfennig 1912 G "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1912 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1463 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place September 5, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (3) AU (1)