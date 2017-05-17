Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1912 G "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,33 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,395,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1912
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1912 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1463 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place September 5, 2021.
Сondition
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
