Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1912 G "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1912 G "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1912 G "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,395,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1912 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1463 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place September 5, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1912 G at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1912 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1912 G at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1912 G at auction WAG - August 4, 2013
Seller WAG
Date August 4, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

