2 Pfennig 1912 F "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1912 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26087 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 230. Bidding took place January 12, 2010.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) PF66 (1) RB (2) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)