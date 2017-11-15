Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1912 F "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,33 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,366,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1912
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1912 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26087 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 230. Bidding took place January 12, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Künker (1)
- Sonntag (1)
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 20, 2022
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search