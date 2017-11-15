Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1912 F "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1912 F "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1912 F "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,366,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1912 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26087 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 230. Bidding took place January 12, 2010.

Germany 2 Pfennig 1912 F at auction Karamitsos - March 20, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 20, 2022
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1912 F at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1912 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1912 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1912 F at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1912 F at auction Heritage - January 12, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2010
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

