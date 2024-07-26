Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1912 D "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1912 D "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1912 D "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,109,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1912 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2118 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1912 D at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1912 D at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
Germany 2 Pfennig 1912 D at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1912 D at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
