2 Pfennig 1912 A "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1912 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 929 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place October 13, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (3) No grade (1)