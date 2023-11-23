Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1911 J "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1911 J "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1911 J "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,883,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1911 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97342 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 240. Bidding took place May 29, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Russiancoin (9)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1911 J at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1911 J at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1911 J at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1911 J at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1911 J at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1911 J at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1911 J at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1911 J at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1911 J at auction Russiancoin - October 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1911 J at auction Russiancoin - August 19, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1911 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1911 J at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1911 J at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1911 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1911 J at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1911 J at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1911 J at auction WAG - July 7, 2013
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

