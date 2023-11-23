2 Pfennig 1911 J "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1911 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97342 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 240. Bidding took place May 29, 2022.

