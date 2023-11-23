Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1911 J "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,33 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,883,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1911
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1911 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97342 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 240. Bidding took place May 29, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
