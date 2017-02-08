Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1911 E "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,33 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,133,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1911
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1911 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2114 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Seller Künker
Date July 14, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
