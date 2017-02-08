Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1911 E "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1911 E "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1911 E "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,133,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1911 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2114 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1911 E at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Germany 2 Pfennig 1911 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1911 E at auction Künker - July 14, 2016
Seller Künker
Date July 14, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1911 E at auction Höhn - August 31, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date August 31, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1911 E at auction WAG - August 4, 2013
Seller WAG
Date August 4, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1911 All German coins German copper coins German coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search