Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1910 J "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,33 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 568,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1910
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1910 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7677 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.
Seller Künker
Date July 17, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 63 EUR
