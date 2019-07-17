Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1910 J "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1910 J "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1910 J "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 568,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1910 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7677 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1910 J at auction Künker - July 17, 2019
Seller Künker
Date July 17, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1910 J at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 63 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1910 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1910 J at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1910 All German coins German copper coins German coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search