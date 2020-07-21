Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1910 G "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1910 G "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1910 G "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 517,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1910 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 511 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1910 G at auction Solidus Numismatik - July 21, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date July 21, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1910 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

