Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1910 F "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1910 F "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1910 F "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,003,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1910 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2113 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1910 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1910 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
267 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1910 F at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price

