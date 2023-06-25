Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1910 E "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1910 E "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1910 E "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 745,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1910 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1910 E at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1910 E at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - May 30, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date May 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1910 E at auction Frühwald - September 19, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date September 19, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1910 E at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1910 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1910 E at auction Künker - July 14, 2016
Seller Künker
Date July 14, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1910 E at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

