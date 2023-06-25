Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1910 E "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,33 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 745,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1910
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1910 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Frühwald (1)
- Grün (2)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Künker (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Frühwald
Date September 19, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date July 14, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search