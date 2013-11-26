Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1910 D "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,33 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,407,000
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1910
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1910 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1723 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.
- Sonntag (1)
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
