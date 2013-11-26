Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1910 D "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1910 D "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1910 D "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,407,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1910 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1723 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.

Germany 2 Pfennig 1910 D at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

