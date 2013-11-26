2 Pfennig 1910 D "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1910 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1723 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (1)