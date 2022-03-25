Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1908 F "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1908 F "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1908 F "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,003,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1908 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2322 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place November 14, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1908 F at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1908 F at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
342 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1908 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1908 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1908 F at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1908 F at auction WAG - October 13, 2013
Seller WAG
Date October 13, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

