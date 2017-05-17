Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1908 E "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1908 E "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1908 E "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 745,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1908 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2634 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1908 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 31 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1908 E at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
