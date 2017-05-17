2 Pfennig 1908 E "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1908 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2634 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.

Сondition AU (2)