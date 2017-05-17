Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1908 E "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,33 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 745,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1908
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1908 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2634 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.
Сondition
