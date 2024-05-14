Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1907 G "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1907 G "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1907 G "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 610,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1907 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7675 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1907 G at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1907 G at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1907 G at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1907 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1907 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1907 G at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1907 G at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

