2 Pfennig 1907 G "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,33 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 610,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1907
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1907 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7675 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.
