Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1907 F "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1907 F "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1907 F "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,059,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1907 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1466 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place September 3, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1907 F at auction Stephen Album - January 25, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 70 USD
Germany 2 Pfennig 1907 F at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1907 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1907 F at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1907 F at auction WAG - July 7, 2013
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

