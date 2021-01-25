Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1907 F "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,33 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,059,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1907
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1907 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1466 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place September 3, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 70 USD
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
