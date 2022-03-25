Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1907 A "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1907 A "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1907 A "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,468,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1907 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2111 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 2 Pfennig 1907 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
308 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1907 A at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1907 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1907 A at auction WAG - December 8, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1907 A at auction WAG - November 10, 2013
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1907 A at auction WAG - October 13, 2013
Seller WAG
Date October 13, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1907 A at auction WAG - July 7, 2013
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

