2 Pfennig 1907 A "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,33 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,468,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1907
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1907 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2111 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
308 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date October 13, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
