Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1906 G "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1906 G "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1906 G "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,527,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1906 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3849 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (4)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1906 G at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
396 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1906 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
761 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1906 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1906 G at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1906 G at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1906 G at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******

