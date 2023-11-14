Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1906 E "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1906 E "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1906 E "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,055,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1906 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1127 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place July 7, 2013.

Germany 2 Pfennig 1906 E at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1906 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1906 E at auction WAG - December 8, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1906 E at auction WAG - July 7, 2013
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1906 E at auction WAG - July 7, 2013
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

