Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1906 D "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1906 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 547 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 4. Bidding took place February 23, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Russiancoin (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search