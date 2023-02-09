2 Pfennig 1906 A "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1906 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2108 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) RB (1) Service NGC (1)