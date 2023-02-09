Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1906 A "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1906 A "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1906 A "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,459,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1906 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2108 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1906 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 50 RUB
Germany 2 Pfennig 1906 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1906 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1906 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1906 A at auction WAG - December 8, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1906 A at auction Heritage - February 14, 2010
Germany 2 Pfennig 1906 A at auction Heritage - February 14, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date February 14, 2010
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1906 All German coins German copper coins German coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search