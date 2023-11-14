Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1905 J "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,33 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,609,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1905
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1905 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1328 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place March 12, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
