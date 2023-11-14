Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1905 J "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1905 J "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1905 J "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,609,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1905 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1328 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place March 12, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1905 J at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1905 J at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1905 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1905 J at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1905 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

