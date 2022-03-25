Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Pfennig 1905 F "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,33 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,115,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1905
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1905 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4038 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
