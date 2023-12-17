Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1905 A "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1905 A "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1905 A "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,172,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1905 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2103 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1905 A at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Germany 2 Pfennig 1905 A at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1905 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
299 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1905 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Pfennig 1905 A at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1905 All German coins German copper coins German coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search