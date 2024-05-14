Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Pfennig 1904 J "Type 1904-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1904 J "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Pfennig 1904 J "Type 1904-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,33 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 44,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Pfennig 1904 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 481 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Russiancoin (3)
Germany 2 Pfennig 1904 J at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1904 J at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1904 J at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1904 J at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Pfennig 1904 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 2 Pfennig 1904 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Pfennig 1904 J at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

